2 Chainz and Lil Wayne are true to their word. Earlier this week, Wayne shared on his Discord channel that “Presha” would arrive ahead of his and 2 Chainz’s performance on the October 20 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that night. And earlier in October, 2 Chainz reportedly let it slip, “Me and Wayne’s album drops next month. This is a full-circle moment.” (2 Chainz also told The Source that it would “be coming out before the year’s over with.”)

Right on cue, “Presha” is here this morning (October 20), and Welcome 2 ColleGrove will arrive on November 17. The album’s release date was confirmed via press release, which also relayed, “ColleGrove is a portmanteau of Chainz’s hometown, College Park, Georgia, and Wayne’s hometown, Hollygrove, Louisiana.” Their original ColleGrove collaborative album dropped all the way back in March 2016 — peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

The bar is set high for Welcome 2 ColleGrove from jump in “Presha,” as the single starts with someone yelling, “Yoooo! This sh*t is un-believ-able!” The beat drops — an infectious juxtaposition of high-pitched whistling and thumping bass — and 2 Chainz raps, “Yeah, we cookin’ now / You know this sh*t presha ’cause they lookin’ out / Say, ‘Look out for me,’ but they wasn’t lookin’ out / Got your sh*t together, suki, suki now.”

About halfway through, Lil Wayne hops on the track and delivers his bars in his signature frenetic flow. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Wayne verse without a clever sports reference: “Smokin’ dope, you can smell the boogers / Break your nose like Devin Booker.”

Watch the “Presha” lyric video above.

Welcome 2 ColleGrove is out 11/17 via Def Jam Recordings. Find more information here.