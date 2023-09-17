Last week, when the Wu-Tang Clan showed up to support the Colorado Buffaloes, people online crowned Deion Sanders the coolest coach in collegiate sports. But that was only the beginning for Coach Prime. On Saturday, September 16, Sanders took it up a notch by inviting actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, footballer Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski, and rap superstar Lil Wayne to join the team as they took on rivals Colorado State.

Lil Wayne led the Buffs onto the field with a surprise performance of his song “Ride for My N****s (Sky is the Limit),” off his classic mixtape, Da Drought 3. In a video shared on the team’s official X (formally Twitter) feed, Wayne cheerfully jumps around the field as the crowd shares in the moment’s excitement.

Viewers at home chimed in, praising Coach Sander’s efforts to bring attention to his team through his industry connections. “Buffaloes bringing out everything,” wrote one user.

Earlier in the day, Lil Wayne treated those attending the pre-show to a special performance in the stadium’s parking lot. As a thank you, Coach Sanders gifted Wayne with a custom Colorado Buffaloes jersey with his nickname Tunechi on the back. Lil Wayne sported the same jersey during the lead-out of the tunnel.