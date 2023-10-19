Lil Wayne is currently on my television screen to predict tonight’s (October 19) Thursday Night Football matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints. He’s smirking while Undisputed host Skip Bayless guesses about whether Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence will play. There are numerous reasons as to why anyone might smirk at Skip Bayless, but Lil Wayne has plenty of Skip-free reasons to smile right now.

Speaking of predictions, Lil Wayne recently relieved his fans of their prognostication duties by finally releasing Tha Fix Before Tha VI on September 29. On Tuesday (October 17), he confirmed his next single, presumably from his and 2 Chainz’s ColleGrove 2 joint project, which might arrive next month. In the Lil Wayne Discord server, he posted a 12-second video of him and 2 Chainz posing for photos while a snippet of “Presha” plays in the background. “Pressure coming 10/20,” Lil Wayne wrote alongside the video. (For what it’s worth, the track is listed as “Presha” on Genius, Official Charts, and DSPs.)

Not-so-coincidentally, Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz are scheduled to perform on this Friday’s (October 20) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Wayne posted a promotional poster for their Tonight Show appearance to Discord and his Instagram Story.

“ColleGrove 2 will be coming out before the year’s over with,” 2 Chainz told The Source in September. “We’ve already shot two visuals, the photo shoot is over. We’re in the process now of mastering records. All the records are mixed, so it’ll be coming soon. I’m so excited about it, and I’ve been talking about it so long. I’m anxious at this point, to try to get it to the fans’ ears. Hear some of the hard work, and the blood sweat and tears that me and my brother put into this project.”

2 Chainz’s ColleGrove arrived in March 2016, and Lil Wayne was featured on eight of its 13 tracks. The album peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and charted for 17 total weeks.