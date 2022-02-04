After going a little over a year and a half without a project, 2 Chainz is back in action with his seventh album Dope Don’t Sell Itself. It’s an effort that 2 Chainz he been teasing and promoting since last summer and it’s also supported by singles like “Million Dollars Worth Of Game” with 42 Dugg and “Pop Music” with Moneybagg Yo and Beatking. The album is finally here, presenting 12 songs for listeners to enjoy as a new video for the D4L-sampling “Neighbors Know My Name.” In it, 2 Chainz takes on the role of a dance instructor as he teaches a few ladies to lean and rock with it like true millennials.

Throughout the 12 songs on Dope Don’t Sell Itself, listeners can catch additional guest appearances from Lil Baby, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Durk, Sleepy Rose, Swae Lee, Steve God Cooks, Symba, and Jacquees. The project serves as a solid follow-up to 2 Chainz’s 2020 album, So Help Me God. More recently, Dope Don’t Sell Itself arrives after 2 Chainz brought his talents to Power 106’s LA Leakers for a stellar freestyle over Pharcyde’s 1993 classic, “Passin’ Me By.”

As for what’s next, fans can expect 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne to deliver their long-waited ColleGrove 2 project at some point this year.

You can watch the video for “Neighbors Know My Name” above.

Dope Don’t Sell Itself is out now via Def Jam. You can get it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.