In a little over a week, 2 Chainz will release his seventh album Dope Don’t Sell Itself. It’s a project that’ll check in with 12 songs and features Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, Swae Lee, Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, and more. 2 Chainz also billed the upcoming effort as his “last trap album,” but that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore.

During an interview with DJ Akademiks on the Off the Record podcast, 2 Chainz gave an update on ColleGrove 2, his long-awaited joint project with Lil Wayne, and the sequel to the 12-track effort they dropped off back in 2016.

“We were in the studio together,” 2 Chainz said. “I think the last time we were in the studio together maybe twice. This time, we’ve been in the studio together multiple times working on this project. Whether going back in after we’ve done something or whatever.” He added, “I feel super excited about this f*cking project because it don’t sound like nothing I’ve ever heard before. And doing something like that with Wayne, it’s welcoming, it’s warming, and it’s going to be accepted.”

2 Chainz also noted that ColleGrove 2 is “definitely coming out this year” and that Wayne will appear on every song.

You can listen to 2 Chainz talk about ColleGrove 2 in the video above.

Dope Don’t Sell Itself is out 2/4 via Def Jam. You can pre-save it here.

