On February 4, 2 Chainz will deliver his seventh full-length effort, Dope Don’t Sell Itself. So far two singles have been released: “Million Dollars Worth Of Game,” with 42 Dugg, and “Pop Music,” with Moneybagg Yo and Beatking. The album will be his first since 2020’s So Help Me God and it may also be his “last trap album,” as he previously hinted in a tweet last summer. Ahead of its release, 2 Chainz unveils the tracklist and artwork.

Hey guys ! How are you ? Today I would like to reveal the album cover for MY upcoming classic (#DOPEDONTSELLITSELF)! This is a reimagined image of my “ first bank account” I’m sure some of the hustlers can relate ! Hit link in bio for merch #DDSI pic.twitter.com/LNsHUzghdj — Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) January 25, 2022

The cover is an image of him holding a shoebox filled with cash while a blunt sits between his fingers. He described it as “a reimagined image of my ‘first bank account,'” adding, “I’m sure some of the hustlers can relate !” Dope Don’t Sell Itself features 12 songs and appearances from Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, Swae Lee, Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, Beatking, Young Boy Never Broke Again, Sleepy Rose, Steve God Cooks, Symba, Major Myjah, and Jacquees.

You can view the artwork for Dope Don’t Sell Itself above and check out its tracklist below.

1. “Bet It Back”

2. “Pop Music” Feat. Moneybagg Yo and Beatking

3. “Kingpen Ghostwriter” Feat. Lil Baby

4. “Outstanding” Feat. Roddy Ricch

5. “Neighbors Know My Name”

6. “Million Dollars Worth of Game” Feat. 42 Dugg

7. “Free B.G.”

8. “10 Bracelets” Feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again

9. “Lost Kings” Feat. Lil Durk and Sleepy Rose

10. “Caymans” Feat. Swae Lee

11. “Vlad TV” Feat. Stove God Cooks, Symba, and Major Myjah

12. “If You Want Me To” Feat. Jacquees

Dope Don’t Sell Itself is out 2/4 via Def Jam. You can pre-save it here.

