In just a few weeks, 2 Chainz will drop his Dope Don’t Sell Itself album, his first full-length release in almost two years. He began the rollout for the project, which may be his “last trap album,” by releasing “Million Dollars Worth Of Game” with 42 Dugg. Just a couple of weeks later, 2 Chainz is back with a second single for his listeners to enjoy. “Pop Music” finds the Atlanta rap star standing beside Moneybagg Yo and Beatking for a fun and energetic single.

The track is an ideal release for the strip club, with the three artists encouraging the women around them to shake what their mommas gave them. 2 Chainz leads the way with a lighthearted verse before Moneybagg Yo comes in to handle business on the second verse. Beatking holds it all together with a simple but effective hook on the track. The trio also released a music video for the song and it’s a risque visual, obviously inspired by the infamous Freaknik festival, that’s filled with plenty of women who have no issue with twerking their lives away.

Prior to “Pop Music” and “Million Dollars Worth Of Game,” 2 Chainz united with DJ Premier to show off their tunnel vision spirits on “Mortgage Free.” As for Moneybagg Yo, he recently teamed up with French Montana for a video for their “FWMGAB” remix.

You can watch the video for “Pop Music” and check out the artwork for Dope Don’t Sell Itself above.

Dope Don’t Sell Itself is out 2/4 via Def Jam. Pre-order it here.