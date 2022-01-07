At some point this month, 2 Chainz will release his seventh album Dope Don’t Sell Itself. The Atlanta native confirmed the news to begin the new year, and whichever day it’s set to arrive, it’s set to be a promising follow-up to his 2020 release So Help Me God. The release of Dope Don’t Sell Itself could also mark the end of an era for 2 Chainz as he previously announced that his next album would be his “last trap album.” It remains to be seen if that statement will hold true, but until then, we can enjoy the first offering from Dope Don’t Sell Itself.

2 Chainz recruits help from Detroit rapper 42 Dugg and production from LilJuMadeDaBeat for his latest single, “Million Dollars Worth Of Game.” The track finds 2 Chainz standing tall as a veteran in both the rap game and the streets. With that comes the knowledge and wisdom he’s attained over the years, which he dishes over the track while 42 Dugg handles the hook and delivers a verse of his own on the song. The track is also paired with a music video that finds 2 Chainz and 42 Dugg in a lavish mansion surrounded by a cast of beautiful women.

The track arrives after 2 Chainz teamed up with DJ Premier for “Mortgage Free” which he released last month. As for 42 Dugg, the collaboration comes after he connected with Lil Durk in a video for their “Free Ric” track.

You can press play on “Million Dollars Worth Of Game” in the video above.

42 Dugg is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.