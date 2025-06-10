In the latest single from his upcoming film Red Clay, 2 Chainz recruits R&B star Ne-Yo to help him recount his journey from rags to riches. “Not The Same” builds on a soulful loop, pairing 2 Chainz’s signature wit and storytelling with Ne-Yo’s emotive chorus. Meanwhile, the video for the song features the two stars throwing a house party in the Georgia boondocks, intercut with scenes from Red Clay. Co-written by Omar Epps, the coming-of-age film follows two friends as they contemplate alternate routes to escape the hardships that surround them.

2 Chainz has released two other videos from the film’s soundtrack: “ATL Experience” featuring the Isley Brothers and “Sista Wives” featuring Lil Yachty. The soundtrack will constitute Chainz’s second project of 2025, following his joint project with Larry June and The Alchemist, Life Is Beautiful.

In an interview with Variety before the film’s premiere at the Atlanta Film Festival, 2 Chainz explained, “My inspiration to write this film came from the need to unpack brutal truths and showcase the complexities of why black and brown communities normalize trauma. It’s my hope to inspire conversations which motivate people to have more grace, and compassion towards one another.”

You can watch the video for 2 Chainz’s single “Not The Same” featuring Ne-Yo above.