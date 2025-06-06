On Monday, June 9, the 2025 BET Awards take over The Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, hosted by Kevin Hart. While the network previously announced some of the performers, including GloRilla, Leon Thomas, Lil Wayne, Playboi Carti, and Teyana Taylor, a whole new slate of performers was announced today.

While the main show adds R&B stars Keyshia Cole and Ledisi — with BET Amplified Stage performances from Elmiene and Ravyn Lenae — the real action is coming to the “Red Carpet Live” pre-show, which will feature performances from a whole slew of today’s hottest up-and-coming acts in Black music. They include: 803 Fresh, GELO, Honey Bxby, Jordan Adetunji, Laila!, Larry June, The Alchemist, Mario, Rob49, Shop Boyz, Ying Yang Twins, Trillian, with a “special performance” from hip-hop icon Lil Kim. In addition, 2 Chainz is premiering a new music video during the show.

Nominees for this year’s show include Kendrick Lamar, who leads all nominees with 10, Doechii, Drake, Future, and GloRilla, who are all tied with six nominations, Metro Boomin, with five nominations, and SZA and The Weeknd, who are tied for four. Jamie Foxx, Kirk Franklin, Mariah Carey, and Snoop Dogg are all being honored with Ultimate Icon Awards. Over the weekend, the BET Experience in LA will feature a raft of activations, concerts, and experiences, including a celebrity basketball game.

You can find more info about the 2025 BET Awards at BET.com.