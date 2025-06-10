BET Awards 2025 - Kendrick Lamar
Getty Image

Here Are All The Winners Of The 2025 BET Awards

Ahead of the 2025 BET Awards, the network promised its biggest show ever, and by most accounts, that’s exactly what it delivered on Monday (June 9). In addition to honoring some of Black entertainment’s Ultimate Icons and presenting a huge slate of performers, the show offered a buzzy, well-produced affair, with few faux pas (although it did run long) and plenty of laughs provided by host Kevin Hart.

But, of course, the main reason people tune in is to see who won. Kendrick Lamar, who led all nominees with ten nominations, turned out to be the biggest winner of the evening, taking home five trophies, while associated artists like Doechii and SZA also won in their respective categories. Here is a full list of the winners of the 2025 BET Awards.

Album of the Year

WINNER: GNX — Kendrick Lamar

$ome $exy $ongs 4 U — Drake & Partynextdoor
11:11 Deluxe — Chris Brown
Alligator Bites Never Heal — Doechii
Cowboy Carter — Beyoncé
Glorious — GloRilla
Hurry Up Tomorrow — The Weeknd
We Don’t Trust You — Future & Metro Boomin

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

WINNER: SZA

Ari Lennox
Ayra Starr
Coco Jones
Kehlani
Muni Long
Summer Walker
Victoria Monét

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

WINNER: Chris Brown
Bruno Mars
Drake
Fridayy
Leon Thomas
Teddy Swims
The Weeknd
Usher

Best Group

WINNER: Future & Metro Boomin

41
Common & Pete Rock
Drake & Partynextdoor
Flo
Jacquees & Dej Loaf
Larry June, 2 Chainz, The Alchemist
Maverick City Music

Best Collaboration

WINNER: “Luther” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“30 For 30” — SZA feat. Kendrick Lamar
“Alter Ego” — Doechii feat. JT
“Are You Even Real” — Teddy Swims feat. Givēon
“Beckham” — Dee Billz feat. Kyle Richh, Kai Swervo, KJ Swervo
Bless — Lil Wayne, Wheezy & Young Thug
“Like That” — Future & Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar
“Sticky” — Tyler, The Creator feat. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne
“Timeless” — The Weeknd feat. Playboi Carti

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

WINNER: Doechii

Cardi B
Doja Cat
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Rapsody
Sexyy Red

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

BigXthaPlug
Bossman DLow
Burna Boy
Drake
Future
Key Glock
Lil Wayne
Tyler, The Creator

Video of the Year

WINNER: “Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar

“3AM in Tokyo” — Key Glock
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — Shaboozey
“After Hours” — Kehlani
“Denial Is a River” — Doechii
“Family Matters” — Drake
“Timeless” — The Weeknd feat. Playboi Carti
“Type Shit” — Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti

Video Director of the Year

WINNER: Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Anderson .Paak
B Pace Productions & Jacquees
Benny Boom
Cactus Jack
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
Foggieraw
Tyler, The Creator

Best New Artist

WINNER: Leon Thomas

41
Ayra Starr
BigXthaPlug
BossMan Dlow
Dee Billz
October London
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

WINNER: “Rain Down on Me” — GloRilla feat. Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music

“A God (There Is)” — Common & Pete Rock feat. Jennifer Hudson
“Amen” — Pastor Mike Jr.
“Better Days” — Fridayy
“Church Doors” — Yolanda Adams feat. Sir The Baptist & Donald Lawrence (Terry Hunter Remix)
“Constant” — Maverick City Music, Jordin Sparks, Chandler Moore & Anthony Gargiula
“Deserve to Win” — Tamela Mann
“Faith” — Rapsody

Viewer’s Choice Award

WINNER: “Residuals” — Chris Brown
“Denial Is a River” — Doechii
“Nokia” — Drake
“Like That” — Future & Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar
“TGIF” — GloRilla
“Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar
“Luther” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA
“Brokey” — Latto

Best International Act

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Any Gabrielly (Brazil)
Basky (UK)
Black Sherif (Ghana)
Ezra Collective (UK)
Joé Dwèt Filé (France)
MC Luanna (Brazil)
Rema (Nigeria)
SDM (France)
Tyla (South Africa)
Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

Best New International Act

WINNER: Ajulicosta (Brazil)

Abigail Chams (Tanzania)
Amabbi (Brazil)
Dlala Thukzin (South Africa)
Dr Yaro (France)
KWN (UK)
Maglera Doe Boy (South Africa)
Merveille (France)
Odeal (UK)
Shallipopi (Nigeria)
TxC (South Africa)

BET Her

WINNER: “Heart of a Woman” — Summer Walker

“Beautiful People” — Mary J. Blige
“Blackbiird” — Beyonce feat. Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy & Reyna Roberts
“Bloom” — Doechii
“Burning” — Tems
“Defying Gravity” — Cynthia Erivo feat. Ariana Grande
“Hold On” — Tems
“In My Bag” — Flo & GloRilla

Best Movie

WINNER: Luther: Never Too Much

Bad Boys: Ride or Die
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F
Mufasa: The Lion King
One of Them Days
Rebel Ridge
The Piano Lesson
The Six Triple Eight

Best Actor

WINNER: Denzel Washington

Aaron Pierce
Aldis Hodge
Anthony Mackie
Colman Domingo
Jamie Foxx
Joey Bada$$
Kevin Hart
Sterling K. Brown
Will Smith

Best Actress

WINNER: Cynthia Erivo

Andra Day
Angela Bassett
Coco Jones
Keke Palmer
Kerry Washington
Quinta Brunson
Viola Davis
Zendaya

Young Stars Award

WINNER: Blue Ivy Carter

Akira Akbar
Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth
Heiress Harris
Melody Hurd
Thaddeus J. Mixson
Tyrik Johnson
VanVan

Sportswoman of the Year Award

WINNER: Angel Reese

A’ja Wilson
Claressa Shields
Coco Gauff
Dawn Staley
Flau’jae Johnson
Juju Watkins
Sha’Carri Richardson
Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year

WINNER: Jalen Hurts

Aaron Judge
Anthony Edwards
Deion Sanders
Jayson Tatum
LeBron James
Saquon Barkley
Stephen Curry

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors