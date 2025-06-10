Here Are All The Winners Of The 2025 BET Awards

Ahead of the 2025 BET Awards, the network promised its biggest show ever, and by most accounts, that’s exactly what it delivered on Monday (June 9). In addition to honoring some of Black entertainment’s Ultimate Icons and presenting a huge slate of performers, the show offered a buzzy, well-produced affair, with few faux pas (although it did run long) and plenty of laughs provided by host Kevin Hart.

But, of course, the main reason people tune in is to see who won. Kendrick Lamar, who led all nominees with ten nominations, turned out to be the biggest winner of the evening, taking home five trophies, while associated artists like Doechii and SZA also won in their respective categories. Here is a full list of the winners of the 2025 BET Awards.