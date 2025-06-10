Here Are All The Winners Of The 2025 BET Awards

Ahead of the 2025 BET Awards, the network promised its biggest show ever, and by most accounts, that’s exactly what it delivered on Monday (June 9). In addition to honoring some of Black entertainment’s Ultimate Icons and presenting a huge slate of performers, the show offered a buzzy, well-produced affair, with few faux pas (although it did run long) and plenty of laughs provided by host Kevin Hart.
But, of course, the main reason people tune in is to see who won. Kendrick Lamar, who led all nominees with ten nominations, turned out to be the biggest winner of the evening, taking home five trophies, while associated artists like Doechii and SZA also won in their respective categories. Here is a full list of the winners of the 2025 BET Awards.
Album of the Year
WINNER: GNX — Kendrick Lamar
$ome $exy $ongs 4 U — Drake & Partynextdoor
11:11 Deluxe — Chris Brown
Alligator Bites Never Heal — Doechii
Cowboy Carter — Beyoncé
Glorious — GloRilla
Hurry Up Tomorrow — The Weeknd
We Don’t Trust You — Future & Metro Boomin
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
WINNER: SZA
Ari Lennox
Ayra Starr
Coco Jones
Kehlani
Muni Long
Summer Walker
Victoria Monét
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
WINNER: Chris Brown
Bruno Mars
Drake
Fridayy
Leon Thomas
Teddy Swims
The Weeknd
Usher
Best Group
WINNER: Future & Metro Boomin
41
Common & Pete Rock
Drake & Partynextdoor
Flo
Jacquees & Dej Loaf
Larry June, 2 Chainz, The Alchemist
Maverick City Music
Best Collaboration
WINNER: “Luther” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA
“30 For 30” — SZA feat. Kendrick Lamar
“Alter Ego” — Doechii feat. JT
“Are You Even Real” — Teddy Swims feat. Givēon
“Beckham” — Dee Billz feat. Kyle Richh, Kai Swervo, KJ Swervo
Bless — Lil Wayne, Wheezy & Young Thug
“Like That” — Future & Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar
“Sticky” — Tyler, The Creator feat. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne
“Timeless” — The Weeknd feat. Playboi Carti
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
WINNER: Doechii
Cardi B
Doja Cat
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Rapsody
Sexyy Red
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
BigXthaPlug
Bossman DLow
Burna Boy
Drake
Future
Key Glock
Lil Wayne
Tyler, The Creator
Video of the Year
WINNER: “Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar
“3AM in Tokyo” — Key Glock
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — Shaboozey
“After Hours” — Kehlani
“Denial Is a River” — Doechii
“Family Matters” — Drake
“Timeless” — The Weeknd feat. Playboi Carti
“Type Shit” — Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti
Video Director of the Year
WINNER: Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Anderson .Paak
B Pace Productions & Jacquees
Benny Boom
Cactus Jack
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
Foggieraw
Tyler, The Creator
Best New Artist
WINNER: Leon Thomas
41
Ayra Starr
BigXthaPlug
BossMan Dlow
Dee Billz
October London
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
WINNER: “Rain Down on Me” — GloRilla feat. Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music
“A God (There Is)” — Common & Pete Rock feat. Jennifer Hudson
“Amen” — Pastor Mike Jr.
“Better Days” — Fridayy
“Church Doors” — Yolanda Adams feat. Sir The Baptist & Donald Lawrence (Terry Hunter Remix)
“Constant” — Maverick City Music, Jordin Sparks, Chandler Moore & Anthony Gargiula
“Deserve to Win” — Tamela Mann
“Faith” — Rapsody
Viewer’s Choice Award
WINNER: “Residuals” — Chris Brown
“Denial Is a River” — Doechii
“Nokia” — Drake
“Like That” — Future & Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar
“TGIF” — GloRilla
“Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar
“Luther” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA
“Brokey” — Latto
Best International Act
Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
Any Gabrielly (Brazil)
Basky (UK)
Black Sherif (Ghana)
Ezra Collective (UK)
Joé Dwèt Filé (France)
MC Luanna (Brazil)
Rema (Nigeria)
SDM (France)
Tyla (South Africa)
Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)
Best New International Act
WINNER: Ajulicosta (Brazil)
Abigail Chams (Tanzania)
Amabbi (Brazil)
Dlala Thukzin (South Africa)
Dr Yaro (France)
KWN (UK)
Maglera Doe Boy (South Africa)
Merveille (France)
Odeal (UK)
Shallipopi (Nigeria)
TxC (South Africa)
BET Her
WINNER: “Heart of a Woman” — Summer Walker
“Beautiful People” — Mary J. Blige
“Blackbiird” — Beyonce feat. Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy & Reyna Roberts
“Bloom” — Doechii
“Burning” — Tems
“Defying Gravity” — Cynthia Erivo feat. Ariana Grande
“Hold On” — Tems
“In My Bag” — Flo & GloRilla
Best Movie
WINNER: Luther: Never Too Much
Bad Boys: Ride or Die
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F
Mufasa: The Lion King
One of Them Days
Rebel Ridge
The Piano Lesson
The Six Triple Eight
Best Actor
WINNER: Denzel Washington
Aaron Pierce
Aldis Hodge
Anthony Mackie
Colman Domingo
Jamie Foxx
Joey Bada$$
Kevin Hart
Sterling K. Brown
Will Smith
Best Actress
WINNER: Cynthia Erivo
Andra Day
Angela Bassett
Coco Jones
Keke Palmer
Kerry Washington
Quinta Brunson
Viola Davis
Zendaya
Young Stars Award
WINNER: Blue Ivy Carter
Akira Akbar
Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth
Heiress Harris
Melody Hurd
Thaddeus J. Mixson
Tyrik Johnson
VanVan
Sportswoman of the Year Award
WINNER: Angel Reese
A’ja Wilson
Claressa Shields
Coco Gauff
Dawn Staley
Flau’jae Johnson
Juju Watkins
Sha’Carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year
WINNER: Jalen Hurts
Aaron Judge
Anthony Edwards
Deion Sanders
Jayson Tatum
LeBron James
Saquon Barkley
Stephen Curry