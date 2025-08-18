Sabrina Carpenter had a huge night at last year’s MTV VMAs, performing a three-song medley (“Please Please Please,” “Taste,” and “Espresso)” and winning Song Of The Year for “Espresso.” She’s set to have a major ceremony this time around, too: At the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, she has eight nominations and is once again set to perform.

Joining her on the performance lineup so far are Alex Warren, Busta Rhymes, J Balvin (featuring DJ Snake), Ricky Martin, and Sombr, with more artists to be announced as the big night approaches, as Billboard notes. It’s coming up, set to broadcast live coast-to-coast from UBS Arena in New York on September 7 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). LL COOL J is also hosting, after co-hosting with Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow in 2022.

Meanwhile, Carpenter’s “Manchild” is up for the big honor: Video Of The Year, as are Ariana Grande’s “Brighter Days Ahead,” Billie Eilish’s “Birds Of A Feather,” Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’s “Die With A Smile,” Rosé and Bruno Mars’s “APT.,” and The Weeknd and Playboi Carti’s “Timeless.” Elsewhere in the list of this year’s nominations, Warren and Sombr are both nominated for the coveted Best New Artist.