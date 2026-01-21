Earlier this week, we got our first taste of what the performances will look like at the 2026 Grammys, as Sabrina Carpenter was revealed as the first artist on the performance roster. Now we know more, as today (January 21), the Recording Academy announced that all of this year’s Best New Artist nominees — Addison Rae, Alex Warren, Katseye, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, The Marías, Olivia Dean, and Sombr — will perform as part of “a special Best New Artist segment.”

Of the Best New Artist nominees, a few of them also earned consideration in other categories: Katseye’s “Gabriela” is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Lola Young’s “Messy” is up for “Best Pop Solo Performance.” Leon Thomas, meanwhile, is all over the list as he’s up for Album Of The Year, Best R&B Album (both for Mutt), Best R&B Performance for “Mutt (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk),” Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Vibes Don’t Lie,” and Best R&B Song for “Yes It Is.”

As for Carpenter, she’s well-represented, too. “Manchild” is up for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Music Video, while Man’s Best Friend is up for Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.