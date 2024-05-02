Here Is 21 Savage’s ‘American Dream Tour’ Setlist

21 Savage made a surprise appearance during Doja Cat’s headlining Coachella 2024 set, a dry run for his headlining American Dream Tour, which kicked off on Wednesday night, May 1, as his first solo North American tour in five years. (21 Savage embarked on the joint It’s All A Blur Tour with Drake last year.) The American Dream Tour is in support of 21 Savage’s January album of the same name. 21 Lil Harold, JID, and Nardo Wick are 21 Savage’s openers.
21 Savage’s American Dream Tour Setlist
21 Savage’s American Dream Tour opening night occurred at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. 21 Savage’s setlist is still being loaded by fans onto setlist.fm, but as of this writing, the below is what has been logged ahead of his May 3 show at White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington.
1. “No Heart” (21 Savage & Metro Boomin cover)
2. “Jimmy Cooks” (Drake cover)
3. “TOPIA TWINS” (Travis Scott cover)
4. “Who Want Smoke??” (Nardo Wick cover)
5. “Peaches & Eggplants” (Young Nudy cover)
6. “Dangerous”
7. “Creepin'” (Metro Boomin cover)
8. “Bank Account”
9. “Runnin” (21 Savage & Metro Boomin cover)
10 “10 Freaky Girls” (Metro Boomin cover)
11. “Glock In My Lap” (21 Savage & Metro Boomin cover)
12. “Rich N**** Sh*t” (21 Savage & Metro Boomin cover)
13. “Ball W/O You”
14. “Don’t Come Out The House” (Metro Boomin cover)
15. “Spin Bout U” (Drake & 21 Savage cover)
16. “A Lot”
17. “Rockstar” (Post Malone cover)
18. “Surround Sound” (JID cover)
19. “Rich Flex” (Drake & 21 Savage cover)
20. “Knife Talk” (Drake & 21 Savage cover)
21. “Redrum”