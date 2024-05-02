Here Is 21 Savage’s ‘American Dream Tour’ Setlist

21 Savage’s American Dream Tour Setlist

21 Savage’s American Dream Tour opening night occurred at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. 21 Savage’s setlist is still being loaded by fans onto setlist.fm, but as of this writing, the below is what has been logged ahead of his May 3 show at White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington.

1. “No Heart” (21 Savage & Metro Boomin cover)

2. “Jimmy Cooks” (Drake cover)

3. “TOPIA TWINS” (Travis Scott cover)

4. “Who Want Smoke??” (Nardo Wick cover)

5. “Peaches & Eggplants” (Young Nudy cover)

6. “Dangerous”

7. “Creepin'” (Metro Boomin cover)

8. “Bank Account”

9. “Runnin” (21 Savage & Metro Boomin cover)

10 “10 Freaky Girls” (Metro Boomin cover)

11. “Glock In My Lap” (21 Savage & Metro Boomin cover)

12. “Rich N**** Sh*t” (21 Savage & Metro Boomin cover)

13. “Ball W/O You”

14. “Don’t Come Out The House” (Metro Boomin cover)

15. “Spin Bout U” (Drake & 21 Savage cover)

16. “A Lot”

17. “Rockstar” (Post Malone cover)

18. “Surround Sound” (JID cover)

19. “Rich Flex” (Drake & 21 Savage cover)

20. “Knife Talk” (Drake & 21 Savage cover)

21. “Redrum”