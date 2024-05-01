Concert season is upon us. And yes, we all know the struggles of buying tickets online. But thankfully, Live Nation is giving us a sweet reprieve from breaking the bank. Today (May 1), the live music power house announced the return of Concert Week, a week-long promo in which tickets for some of the year’s most anticipated shows go on sale for only $25.

Tickets will go on sale beginning May 8 through May 14. Tickets will be good for over 5,000 and 900 artists. 21 Savage, Alanis Morissette, Cage The Elephant, Celeste Barber, Dan + Shay, Dierks Bentley, Feid, Janet Jackson, Meghan Trainor, New Kids On The Block, Peso Pluma, Sean Paul, Thirty Seconds To Mars, and more.

During the week of Live Nation’s Concert Week promo, fans can visit Live Nation’s official website and select a show from there. Once they’ve selected a show, fans should look for the ticket type labeled “Concert Week Promotion.” Then, fans will add their tickets to the cart and proceed to checkout from there.

This year marks 10 years since Live Nation introduced this promo. And in celebration of the milestone, the concert week promo is expanding to over 20 different countries, including those in Australia, Asia, Europe, the UK and the Middle East.

Fans can see the artists and venues participating here.