21 Savage has spent some time touring with Drake lately, but now he’s getting ready to head out on his own: Today (February 27), the rapper announced he’s going on a tour in support of his album American Dream. The trek will be his first solo tour of North America in half a decade.
The shows start with a May 1 performance in Vancouver and will run until mid-June, with a concert in Savage’s hometown of Atlanta on June 15. The tour will feature support from JID, Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold.
General ticket sales for the tour start March 1 at 10 a.m. local time, via Live Nation. There will also be an artist presale beginning February 28 at 10 a.m. local time.
Check out the full list of dates below.
21 Savage 2024 Tour Dates: American Dream Tour
05/01 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
05/03 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
05/05 — Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
05/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
05/09 — Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord
05/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
05/12 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
05/14 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
05/15 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
05/16 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
05/18 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
05/19 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
05/21 — Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
05/22 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
05/23 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
05/25 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
05/28 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
05/29 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
05/31 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
06/01 — Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
06/02 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
06/04 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
06/05 — Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
06/06 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
06/08 — New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival*
06/09 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
06/11 — Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
06/13 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
06/14 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
06/15 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre