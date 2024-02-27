21 Savage has spent some time touring with Drake lately, but now he’s getting ready to head out on his own: Today (February 27), the rapper announced he’s going on a tour in support of his album American Dream. The trek will be his first solo tour of North America in half a decade.

The shows start with a May 1 performance in Vancouver and will run until mid-June, with a concert in Savage’s hometown of Atlanta on June 15. The tour will feature support from JID, Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold.

General ticket sales for the tour start March 1 at 10 a.m. local time, via Live Nation. There will also be an artist presale beginning February 28 at 10 a.m. local time.

Check out the full list of dates below.