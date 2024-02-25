21 Savage made a much-anticipated appearance on screen tonight (February 24). No, not in the mythical movie that was said to accompany his American Dream album, but as the captivating musical guest on tonight’s Saturday Night Live. In his first performance, 21 delivered a fire set, featuring “Redrum” from American Dream.

The performance opened with a violinist playing an orchestral intro to the song. Ballet dancers move smoothly about the stage, as 21 emerges front and center. 21 maintains a natural stage presence, displaying his star power as he raps. But the visuals brought back an artistic element that has been missing within the mainstream landscape amid the content and streaming era. If this performance is proof of anything, it’s that 21 Savage is what hip-hop needs right now.

In a piece for Interview, 21 shared that he is having fun playing with fashions for his stage looks.

“Being able to perform is something I am always grateful for, I enjoyed showcasing more fashion looks while I’m on tour,” he said. “I kicked off my tour in Paris at Zenith and wore some looks by brands I like to work with Celine and Prada—I am looking forward to keep building my tour looks with some more amazing designers.”

You can see the performance of “Redrum” above.