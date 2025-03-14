Last year, 4Batz road out his breakout wave by releasing mixtape U Made Me A St4r, dropping a collaboration with Drake, and hitting the road for his Thank U, Jada Tour. Now, the “Hood Grammy” singer is back to do it all over again.

Today (March 14), 4Batz’s first single of the year, “Mortal Kombat,” hit streaming platforms. But, as an added bonus, 4Batz treated fans to a supporting music video for the brooding song on YouTube. Despite the track’s title, 4Batz isn’t welcoming a romantic fight to the death. Instead, the hopeless romantic wants to shed light on how a love TKO nearly knocked him out of the game.

“We always fight / I know that I’m wrong, but this sh*t feels so right / And you say you’re gone, but you’re back the same night / So fight for your rights, fight for your life / ‘Cause we always fight, we always fight / I know that I’m wrong, but this sh*t feels so right / And you say you’re gone, but you’re back the same night / So fight for your rights, fight for your life / ‘Cause we always fight,” he sings.

In the “Mortal Kombat” visual, 4Batz opens up to his sole safe space, himself, about his bout with an unhealthy relationship.

Prior to its release, 4Batz revealed that his newly found fame sent him into a dark battle with depression. “Been battling depression,” he wrote in an Instagram post (viewable here). “N****s don’t teach you how to deal with success and sh*t. But I’m back f*cking up yo timeline.”

Watch 4Batz’s official video for “Mortal Kombat” above.