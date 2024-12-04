Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. The Weeknd gave the official release date for his upcoming sixth album Hurry Up Tomorrow and SZA promised to release her third album Lana by the end of the year. Khalid came out as gay and announced new singles with Normani and Ayra Starr. Elsewhere, Chloe Bailey fought off critics who accused her of “shooting my shot” with Kendrick Lamar and we interview Muni Long about her Amazon Music Original song “Give Love On Christmas Day.” Here are the new releases you need to have your eye on this week:

Coco Jones — Coco By The Fireplace With the holiday season now in full swing, Coco Jones wastes no time getting the celebrations going with her new EP Coco By The Fireplace. The project delivers four original holiday songs just in time for fans to enjoy as they hang up their Christmas decorations. 4Batz — “Hood Grammy” 4Batz caps off his breakout year with his new single “Hood Grammy.” The reflective record is led by 4Batz introspective look at his rise to success and emphasizes his desire to stay connected to his roots, something he’s made sure of in various ways throughout 2024.

UMI — “Butterfly II” Continuing a big year that included opening up for Jhené Aiko on The Magic Hour Tour, LA singer UMI returns with “Butterfly II.” According to a press release, the song was written as a “form of reflection and therapy” during a time of “frustration and uncertainty” for the singer. Amaria BB — “Preference” It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Jamaican-Guyanese singer Amaria BB, but she’s back in action with “Preference.” The track, which is her first offering since her 2023 album 6.9.4.2., dives into the intimate moments she shares with a woman and the attraction that pulls them closer to each other.

Phabo — “Underneath” Phabo delivers his fourth song of the year with “Underneath.” With this song, Phabo leans into an edgier sound as he sings of the moment things turn intimate with a significant other. He goes on to ask that she reveal what lies “underneath” as the Tay Iwar — “Patience & Heart/In Your Absence” It’s always nice when Tay Iwar dishes out new music and that’s exactly what we received to close November. The multi-genre singer checks in with a double single titled “Patience & Heart/In Your Absence.” Both records are laid back releases supported by Tay Iwar’s soft croons over moody production.

Jaz Elise — “Unforgettable” Jamaican singer Jaz Elise’s new single “Unforgettable” is another example of why she’s an artist who deserves more attention. A sweet blend of reggae, soul, R&B, and dancehall, “Unforgettable” is a song about “freedom, vulnerability, and growth,” Elise says, adding, “it’s the kind of love that makes you feel nostalgic—a love that is unapologetic, where giving is receiving, and your cup overflows.” Elle Varner — “Fallin Up” In what’s been a return to form of sorts this year for her, Elle Varner delivers her second single of the year with “Fallin Up.” The new single is the laest step on what could be a promising journey into 2025 for the singer, but for now, dive into the record and let Varner’s enthralling vocals sweep you off your feet.

K. Forest — “Can’t Wait” Toronto singer K. Forest peaks his head up to share his new song “Can’t Wait” in what’s been a quiet year for him. The track is a part of a holiday tape that Forest will release this month, which is fitting because “Can’t Wait” presents the joyous spirit we all need to indulge in for the next few weeks. Tamera — “Supernova” Last we heard from Tamera came earlier this year when she joined Ayanna and Mnelia for a “London Girl Mix” of the former’s “Girlfriend” record. Now, Tamera is back in action with “Supernova” which lands as a solid way to conclude the year. It could even be confirmation of more to come in 2024.