For the past few months, music fans have been fascinated and bewildered by the seemingly rapid rise of mysterious newcomer 4Batz , whose breakout song “Act II: Date @ 8” was blessed with a Drake remix despite his relative obscurity up until now. But this New Music Friday, May 3, fans will get an opportunity to learn more about him through his music as he releases his debut mixtape, U Made Me A St4r. So…

When Will 4Batz’s New Mixtape U Made Me A St4r Be On Spotify?

As always, it’s impossible to know for sure until the thing actually drops, but in all likelihood, it’ll be available to stream on DSPs like Apple and Spotify at midnight ET / 9 PM PT. While it’s always possible that there could be last-minute changes — just look at Bfb Da Packman’s anticipated Drake collab or Kanye West’s reputation for missing long-promised release dates as he does last-minute tweaks — but someone who can figure out how to get this far without anyone even knowing who he is probably runs a tighter ship.

Early this month, he pushed back the tape, promising it was “the best sh*t of my life,” so he clearly cares about his presentation and wouldn’t risk it by proving himself unreliable, but we’ll have to take his word for it on the overall quality of his lifetime of music. You can judge the quality of this tape, at least, at midnight on May 3.