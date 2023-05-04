50 Cent alerted everyone something was coming, but nobody could have expected this. The iconic rapper and entertainment mogul posted a countdown clock across his socials on Wednesday, May 3, teasing “20 Years Later…” Of course, in February, Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ celebrated its 20th anniversary (as did Uproxx).

This morning, May 4, 50 Cent confirmed that the commemorative celebration has only begun by announcing his global The Final Lap Tour for his debut album’s 20th anniversary, produced by Live Nation and presented by Sire Spirits.

“You’ve waited long enough! THE FINAL LAP TOUR celebrating GET RICH OR DIE TRYIN’ – 20 YEARS LATER with special guest and longtime friend, Busta Rhymes, across all dates and Jeremih on all North American dates is coming your way in 2023!” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram. “I’m hittin’ the globe on this one, making stops across North America and Europe including Toronto, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Houston, Amsterdam, Oslo, Paris, and many more. Additional markets and special guests to be announced soon.”

The Final Lap Tour will kick off on July 21 in Salt Lake City and snake through North America until September 17. The European leg will start in Amsterdam on September 28, and the grand finale is scheduled for November 12 in Birmingham, England — one day after hitting London’s famed O2.

Per press release, Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan will be utilized for tickets to the North American leg. Registration for the Verified Fan presale has begun here and will run through this Sunday, May 7, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The presale will begin on Wednesday, May 10, and the general public sale is slated for Friday, May 12, beginning at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets to the European leg “will be available starting with local presales on Wednesday, May 10 at 10 a.m. local time” before becoming available to the public on Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m. local time.

North American ticketing is hosted by Ticketmaster, and European ticketing will be facilitated through 50 Cent’s official website.

Below, check out 50 Cent’s official The Final Lap Tour artwork and all of the announced dates.

07/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

07/23 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

07/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL

07/27 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

07/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

07/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

07/31 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/02 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

08/03 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

08/05 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

08/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

08/08 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

08/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

08/11 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

08/12 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

08/13 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

08/15 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

08/16 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

08/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

08/19 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

08/22 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

08/24 – Houston, TX @Toyota Center

08/25 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

08/27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

08/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

08/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

08/31 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/02 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

09/06 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

09/07 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

09/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

09/10 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

09/11 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

09/13 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

09/15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

09/16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

09/17 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

09/28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

09/29 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

09/30 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

10/04 – Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum

10/05 – Trondheim, Norway @ Spektrum

10/07 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena

10/09 – Riga, Latvia @ Arena Riga

10/11 – Lodz Poland @ Atlas Arena

10/14 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

10/15 – Oberhausen, Germany @ Rudolf-Weber-Arena

10/20 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

10/21 – Nice, France @ Palais Nikaia

10/22 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum

10/24 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

10/25 – Mannheim, Germany @ SAP Arena

10/26 – Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National

10/28 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

10/31 – Strasbourg, France @ Zenith

11/02 – Nantes, France @ Zenith

11/03 – Paris, France @ La Defense Arena

11/06 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

11/09 – Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro

11/10 – Manchester, England @ AO Arena

11/11 – London, England @ The O2

11/12 – Birmingham, England @ Resorts World Arena