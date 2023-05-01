50 Cent has mostly stayed out of politics for the last couple of years — and thank goodness, considering some of the stuff he’s said in the past, joking or not. But that didn’t stop him from getting a kick out of the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner — specifically, Roy Wood Jr.’s speech shouting out 50’s shows BMF and Power as he joked about Tucker Carlson’s abrupt departure from the spotlight for embarrassing Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch (who should be embarrassed about Fox News in general, but I digress).

In the clip, which 50 posted to Instagram, Wood jokes:

“The untouchable Tucker Carlson is out of the job. Well, some people celebratin’. But to Tucker’s staff, I want you to know that I know what you’re feeling. I work at The Daily Show, so I too know what it’s like to be blindsided by the sudden departure of the host of the fake news program. Tucker got caught up! He got caught up like that dude from Vanderpump Rules. Text message stuff. I don’t know what Vanderpump Rules is about, only watched it a couple times. My friends tell me it’s like BMF but for white people. Or is that Succession? No, Succession is Power but for white people. No! Tucker Carlson is power for white people. No, that’s white power, ya know never mind, don’t worry about that one.

I’m not sure that those are the comparisons that I would make for those shows (BMF and Power have more in common with The Sopranos and Peaky Blinders than a reality show about a rich white lady’s various businesses) but 50 — and President Joe Biden — seem pretty amused. Check out the clip above.