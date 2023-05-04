Before 50 Cent began building his sprawling universe, which should eventually include Lady Danger on Amazon Freevee, he laid the foundation with his 2003 debut album, Get Rich Or Die Tryin’. Uproxx celebrated its 20th anniversary in February by ranking the 34 best 50 Cent songs.

“I want you to understand something about this. I am in no way, shape, or form exaggerating in even the teeny tiniest little bit when I say that this album F*CKED THE GAME UP,” Uproxx‘s Aaron Williams wrote. “We talk a lot in this business about ‘groundbreaking,’ ‘earth-shattering,’ or even paradigm-shifting albums. Usually, that’s a bunch of nonsense. But this time? This time, it’s all the way real.”

50 appears to understand the significance of his seminal project.

On Wednesday, May 3, he posted a 24-hour countdown clock labeled “20 Years Later…,” and the only logical conclusion is that it’s related to Get Rich Or Die Tryin’.

It’s the only post on 50 Cent’s Instagram grid. He also shared the semi-mysterious clock to his Instagram Story and on Twitter.

In February, 50 marked the official 20th anniversary by making autographies vinyls of Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ available for seven days.