50 Cent Is On Board With Making A Full Collab Album Alongside Eminem

In a recent interview, Eminem was asked if he’d be interested in making a full album with longtime collaborator and friend 50 Cent. He responded, “That would be great. I think we just gotta stop bullsh*tting and just do it. […] I would never say it’s not possible.”

Well, it turns out 50 is on the same page.

On Instagram, 50 shared a news story about Eminem’s quote and he wrote in his post, “Looks like I’ll be back in the booth after all ! Just gotta do this residency in Vegas first.”

This comes after a recent interview in which 50 spoke about why he doesn’t make a lot of new music anymore, saying, “My ideas are getting so big that it’s changing even how I can deliver things. I have to be conscious of what I’m saying or what I’m doing because the idea — it’s going to disrupt my idea. A lot of the music, if you listen to the music that’s out right now, I have to tap into my stupid. I have to tap into the stupid side of me to write the right thing when it comes time to write the music. This is why I haven’t created as much content as I was creating in the past.”