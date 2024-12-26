Eminem and 50 Cent have been close friends for decades now, but somehow, the two have never sat down and made a full album together. Well, it turns out that’s not completely out of the question, at least from Eminem’s point of view.

In a recent interview on Shade 45, Eminem was asked about the idea of making an album with 50 and he said:

“That would be great. I think we just gotta stop bullsh*tting and just do it. […] I would never say it’s not possible.”

During that same interview, he also spoke about how he thinks Kendrick Lamar will fare at the 2025 Grammys, saying, “It’s very stiff competition. Kendrick is gonna sweep that sh*t. He’s going to, and he should.”

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, 50 spoke about why he doesn’t make much new music these days, saying, “My ideas are getting so big that it’s changing even how I can deliver things. I have to be conscious of what I’m saying or what I’m doing because the idea — it’s going to disrupt my idea. A lot of the music, if you listen to the music that’s out right now, I have to tap into my stupid. I have to tap into the stupid side of me to write the right thing when it comes time to write the music. This is why I haven’t created as much content as I was creating in the past.”