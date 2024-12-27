For the larger part of Eminem’s career, the “Temporary” rapper has been viewed as a pot stirrer. The same can be said of Cardi B. However, Eminem chalks it up to something much more simple–not giving a sh*t about other people’s unwarranted opinions.

During an appearance on Sirius XM’s Shade 45 channel, Cardi B was a topic of conversation. When asked for his thoughts on the “Like What (Freestyle)” rapper, Eminem discussed his “mutual love” for Cardi B after host DJ Whoo Kid stated how she would “rave” about her admiration for him in her earlier career.

“I love Cardi too,” he said.

Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s manager, jumped in to say: “Does not give a f*ck.”

Eminem echoed that adding: “Not one.”

The pair went on to subtly reference why Eminem and Cardi B’s mutual respect for one another could stem from their shared controversial personality trait — being unapologetically blunt.

“She says exactly what’s on her mind and is not afraid of nobody,” said Rosenberg, doubling down on his statement.

“I used to be like that,” Em comically replied.

Eminem being afraid to voice his opinion is hard to believe considering his long list of shocking remarks. But, he isn’t as brazen as he was in the early 2000s.

You can watch the full interview above.