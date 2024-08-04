50 Cent’s reputation as hip-hop’s Teflon Don in the courtroom lives on. While the musician-turned-mogul is supposedly involved in several ongoing cases (allegedly including a defamation lawsuit against his youngest son’s mother), the weight from one massive legal matter has reportedly been removed from his back.

According to AllHipHop, the “In Da Club” rapper $1 billion lawsuit surrounding his hit television show, Power, has been dismissed.

In the report, the outlet claimed that the preceding judge declared the similarities of the show’s characters and plot, Cory “Ghost” Holland argued were from his life, did not amount to anything beyond “mere coincidences.”

Yesterday (August 3), 50 Cent wasted no time boasting about the victory in court. On Instagram, 50 Cent posted a screenshot of HotNewHipHop‘s coverage captioned: “Fool thought he was GHOST 😆 da f*ck wrong with these n****s man 🤨 LOL.”

50 Cent wasn’t the only party named in the lawsuit, originally filled in 2021. Power‘s co-creator Courtney Kemp, the Starz network, and Lionsgate were also named in the case. Although the likeness lawsuit has seemingly been dismissed, 50 Cent isn’t done fighting with Cory “Ghost” Holland in court.

Holland has also filed a $300 million lawsuit where he accused 50 Cent of intentionally inflicted emotional distress upon him and allegedly attempting to have him physically assaulted. Holland also claimed Lionsgate Entertainment didn’t make any effort to stop the harassment. This case is still pending.