Seven years ago, if someone were to tell you that then-Everyday Struggle host Joe Budden would be collaborating with the self-declared “King of the Teens,” Lil Yachty, you would probably think they were trolling. But today, it seems that it may not be quite as far-fetched as when the two rappers were semi-regularly antagonizing each other over their different generational outlooks on hip-hop.

Since then, Yachty followed Budden into podcasting, adopting some of his grumpy old man opinions in the process, and today, Budden joined Yachty on his podcast, A Safe Space, where they joked about rapping on a song together. The whole thing started with Yachty asking Joe, “Do you think right now, if you and me go in [the studio], you could pen a better verse than me?”

In typical combative fashion, Budden shot back, “Who’s picking the beat?” “Obviously, not you!” Yachty razzed. This sparks a spirited debate about the two rappers’ respective taste in beats, with Budden clowning Yachty’s “Metroid beats” and Yachty offering up a folder of beats from one of underground hip-hop’s favorite producers, The Alchemist. Yachty’s co-host Mitch says the result would sound like “a hoop mixtape,” which… Yes. That’s the point, you infant.

Joe says he’d “do it for fun, because I’m retired,” and now, I am wildly curious. Who cares who has the best verse — do it for hip-hop.

You can watch the new interview above, and just for kicks, you can watch the duo’s original, antagonistic interview below.