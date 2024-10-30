Although Tory Lanez was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion almost two years ago and sentenced to 10 years in prison, Megan is still dealing with the legal fallout of the case. According to Billboard, the Houston rapper has filed a lawsuit against a YouTuber named Milagro Gramz for allegedly spreading disinformation about Megan and the case.

The lawsuit accuses Milagro Gramz — whose real name is Milagro Elizabeth Cooper — of being a “mouthpiece and puppet” for Tory Lanez, using her platform to “denigrate, belittle, insult, and spread false statements” about Megan. The lawsuit also alleges that Cooper shared a pornographic deepfake of Meg, along with cyberstalking, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and invasion of privacy.

Among the disinformation allegedly circulated by Cooper was an assertion that the gun used by Tory to shoot Meg in the foot had gone missing. However, according to Meg’s attorneys, “The firearm remains in the custody of the Los Angeles Police Department.”

This isn’t the first time Megan’s legal team accused Tory of using surrogates to attack her in the media and undermine her credibility. Tory was found guilty of committing assault with a firearm causing great bodily injury; concealing a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and discharging a firearm with gross negligence after the July 2020 incident, which left Meg with bullet fragments in both feet. Despite this — or perhaps because of it — Lanez has amassed a more dedicated following of supporters who seem much more interested in trolling Megan than they ever did in streaming or buying Tory’s music.

Meanwhile, Meg isn’t the only rap star irritated by Gramz’s antics; in June, she also got into a Twitter tiff with Cardi over Cardi’s comments about the BET Experience in LA.