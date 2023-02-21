The Shade Room has agreed to pay a settlement to 50 Cent rather than going to court in his lawsuit against the gossip blog, according to Complex via Los Angeles Magazine reporter Meghann Cuniff. Cuniff posted a copy of an email notice of settlement that was sent out confirming that 50 will continue to pursue his suit against the other defendants, which include plastic surgeon Angela Kogan and her Miami-based practice, Perfection Medical Spa.

In other rap-related legal news out of Florida, 50 Cent has settled his claims against @TheShadeRoom in his lawsuit against a plastic surgeon who implied he had penis enlargement surgery. Email notice of settlement just received. All other defendants remain. pic.twitter.com/r0oIotGCEh — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) February 21, 2023

50 filed suit in September 2022 after Kogan used a photo of the two of them together to promote penis enhancement surgery — the unwritten suggestion being that she’d performed said surgery on 50 himself. In August 2022, The Shade Room published a post listing 50 Cent as one of Kogan’s clients, which lends credence to 50’s complaint about the photo. A trial was set for July 3, 2023, but with The Shade Room removing the post and agreeing to a settlement after mediation, it appears 50’s beef is only with Kogan and her practice now — which is bad news for Kogan, considering how zealous he is pursuing his grievances.

After all, it’s not like 50 needs the money; just a week ago, he celebrated a new television production deal with Fox, which is on top of his Starz empire and the music he’s putting out later this year.