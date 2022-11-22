50 Cent filed a lawsuit against plastic surgeon Angela Kogan and Perfection Plastic Surgery & MedSpa, after she used a photo taken of him in 2020 to promote… penis enhancement surgery. The rapper agreed to the photo believing Kogan was a fan rather, not suspecting it would be used for promotional reasons. He also claims he suffered emotional distress due to the image’s usage — and insinuation that 50 himself had the procedure.

Now, news has broke that 50 Cent is taking Kogan all the way to trial, slated for a Florida courtroom starting July 3, 2023. “Yeah my d*ck is a BIG DEAL,” he posted on Instagram, reacting to the trial. “Set for trial in July no enhancement necessary, these fools put them selves out of business. SMH.”

Making matters worse, The Shade Room published a piece listing 50 Cent as one of Kogan’s clients in August 2022. The article has since been deleted as the lawsuit was filed a month later.

Yet, in 50’s defense, his ex-girlfriend, Vivica A. Fox, slyly hinted at the fact that there would be no reason for him to get the surgery. The couple dated in 2003.

“Angela, you lying,” the actress said during an appearance on Fox Soul. “That’s all I’m going to say. if that’s one thing I know that’s true, he didn’t have to get no enhancement. He’s good!”

Vivica A. Fox defended her ex-50 Cent after reports surfaced that he is suing a Medspa for falsely claiming he had male enhancement surgery. Thoughts???#50Cent #AngelaKogan #Lovelytitv #VivicaAfox pic.twitter.com/mbhdVPywU6 — lovelyti (@lovelyti) September 21, 2022

Only time will tell if the tensions between 50 Cent and Angela Kogan grow larger before the 2023 trial.