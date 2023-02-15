50 Cent (Curtis Jackson) has made an immensely successful crossover to television in recent years, as he made both the Power franchise and Black Mafia Family shows at Starz before leaving his deal last September. While he’s produced projects here and there since 2003, according to his IMDb, his Starz creations have had a massive impact — even if his relationship with the network grew rocky.

“09-17-22 official day of really owning my content and deciding where and how I do it moving forward,” he shared on Instagram at the time.

Now, Jackson has his sights on another network in a newly-announced non-exclusive deal with Fox. Jackson and his G-Unit Film & Television production company will develop “scripted dramas, live-action comedies, and animated series,” according to Variety.

“I am excited to formalize a partnership with Michael Thorn and Fox that will allow G-Unit Film & Television to focus on putting multiple series on Fox, a perfect broadcast destination for G-Unit Film & Television content while our premium, streaming, scripted, and non-scripted slates continue to grow in all directions,” Jackson shared in a statement.

Sharing the news on Instagram, 50 also wrote, “How’s your day going, mine is going good. Happy Valentine’s Day GLG GreenLightGang i don’t miss.”

“Whether it’s music, film, or television, Curtis always delivers premium entertainment that captivates millions of fans across the globe,” Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn added. “He is the rare multi-hyphenate with a deft hand at storytelling, no matter the format or medium, and we’re looking forward to developing new and exciting series for Fox with him and his team.”

In addition to Jackson’s credits, G-Unit (not to be confused with his former hip-hop collective) is still in development on Fightland and Queen Nzinga at Starz. The company also produced ABC’s For Life and WeTV’s Hip Hop Homicides.