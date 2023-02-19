50 Cent Says There’s One Rapper ‘Way Bigger’ Than Jay-Z In The Streets

Whether it be music or business, 50 Cent has never been one to hold back.

Recently the Queens-bred mogul stopped by MSNBC to chat about his career and the new deal with FOX, the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’, and more. During the conversation, the host talked with 50 Cent about his thoughts on Billboard’s list of the “Best Rappers of All Time,” where he placed 17th. While flattered at the nod, the rapper noted how flawed countdown lists can be and that “music marks time,” speaking to the generational rift between the OG rappers and younger ones.

50 Cent said for today’s music consumer, Future, is the more prominent artist right now compared to an older rapper like Jay-Z.

“[He’s] way bigger,” 50 said, “Like, there’s consistent music from him that didn’t chart that, huge records that people love and appreciate. Later, it may not have the same things to hold onto that you have at points.”

But not everyone seems to agree with the Power creator. Fat Joe agrees with the list and believes that Jay-Z— who earned the No.1 spot— is more relevant now than ever. While on Instagram live last week, Joe noted that many emcees who were the “gods at the time” with “flows like nobody else” fell off, whereas Jay-Z has remained consistent.