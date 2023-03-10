Apparently, according to the charts, streaming numbers, and Lizzo, 2023 is the year of alternative R&B musicians. Musician 6lack heard the news and is answering the call with a new project of his own, Since I Have A Lover.

After receiving some outreach assistance from Atlanta’s Water Boyz, Mr. Vaentine flooded residents in his hometown’s downtown area with flowers and a note to confirm a new album was in the works. Now, with two singles, “Since I Have A Lover” (the title track) and “Talkback,” now available across streaming platforms, the songwriter revealed a bit more about the body of work.

With nearly twenty songs on the album, Since I Have A Lover will only feature two billed guest vocal appearances. The first is singer Quin, his romantic partner and past collaborator (“Mushroom Chocolate”). The second is melodic rapper Don Toliver. Quin is set to appear on a track titled “Wunna Dem,” whereas Don Toliver will appear on a song called “Temporary.”

View the full tracklist for Since I Have A Lover below.

1. “Cold Feet”

2. “Inwood Hill Park”

3. “Since I Have A Lover”

4. “Playin House”

5. “Fatal Attraction”

6. “Spirited Away”

7. “Chasing Feeling”

8. “Preach”

9. “Tit For Tat”

10. “Talkback”

11. “Wunna Dem” Feat. Quin

12. “B4L”

13. “Decatur”

14. “Talk”

15. “Temporary” Feat. Don Toliver

16. “Rent Free”

17. “Stories In Motion”

18. “Testify”

19. “NRH”

Since I Have A Lover is out 3/24 via LVRN and Interscope. Find more information here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.