SZA isn’t the only alternative R&B singer looking to make a triumphant return to music this year. 6lack (real name Ricardo Valdez Valentine Jr.) took to social media to tease that a new project from him titled, S.I.H.L., is coming soon.

Thanks to the assistance of Atlanta’s Water Boyz, the singer got the word about his musical return by having them hand out red roses with a brief note, “See you soon, Love 6lack,” attached.

Not much is known about the album, only that the album is slated to drop sometime next month, thanks to the cover image posted on his label’s website. 6lack took a page out of Kendrick Lamar’s promotional book by creating a dropbox folder with bits and pieces of his forthcoming album. However, his upcoming album is hidden behind a password.

The songwriter’s last album, East Atlanta Love Letter, was released in 2018, just two short years after his critically acclaimed debut studio album Free 6lack in 2016. Although the Atlanta native hasn’t completely stepped away from music. Since dropping his sophomore album, 6lack has made guest appearances on several songs, including “Forever” by Jessie Reyez, “Miss My Dawgs” by Kaash Paige, “Nothing More To Say” by Calvin Harris, and “Lately” by Eli Derby, to name a few.

S.I.H.L. is set to be released in March 2023 via LVRN/Interscope. To pre-order, click here.