The return of the Head In The Clouds Festival was thrown into doubt by the Los Angeles wildfires, which devastated the areas surrounding its usual venue at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. But, today, 88rising made the happy announcement that Head In The Clouds will return on May 31-June 1, with headliners G-Dragon and 2NE1, along with acts like Dean, DPR Ian, Rich Brian, and the reunion of the premiere Chinese rap group, Higher Brothers. The festival will be G-Dragon’s sole North American festival performance, and there will also be a celebration of the label’s 10th year, “88rising’s Ten Year Finale,” which promises some surprises.

In the 10 years since its inception, 88rising has promoted Asian and Asian-American artists at level previously unseen in the United States. In addition to introducing American audiences to standouts such as Joji, Jackson Wang, NIKI, and Rich Brian, the label also curated the soundtrack for Marvel’s Shang-Chi And Legend Of The Ten Rings, as well as a Coachella set highlighting its artists.

88rising’s production partner for the festival, Goldenvoice, is also teaming up with the Rose Bowl Operating Company to donate $250,000 to the Eaton Fire Relief & Recovery Fund.

2-Day General Admission passes start at $300 and VIP passes start at $450. Passes go on sale Friday, February 7 at 11 AM. You can find more information here.