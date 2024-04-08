88rising Will Again Showcase Asian Talent At Coachella With A Medley Performance Including Atarashii Gakko!, Awich, And More

For the second year, the Asian-focused media company 88rising will bring a medley showcase of its label’s talent to Coachella. After putting on a smaller version of its Head In The Clouds Festival at Coachella in 2022, the collective is once again headed to Indio for “88rising Futures.” This time, 88rising will present a new lineup consisting of J-pop crews Atarashii Gakko!, Number_i, and Yoasobi, Japanese rapper Awich, Korean-American rapper Tiger JK, Chinese singer Xin Liu, and Korean rapper Yoonmirae. Meanwhile, Atarashii Gakko! and Yoasobi will also have their own individual sets.

At 2022’s “Head in the Clouds Forever” performance, 88rising introduced the Coachella audience to the label’s mainstays Jackson Wang, Rich Brian, and NIKI, while also putting on K-pop pioneers 2NE1, J-pop icon Hikaru Utada, and South Korean rap sensation CL. After that, the bar has certainly been raised, but given the collective’s consistent improvement of the Head In The Clouds Festival, there’s little doubt this year’s set will be just as impressive — if not more so.

In a press release for the performance, the 88rising stars expressed their excitement for the one-of-a-kind opportunity. As Atarashii Gakko! put it, “We are so proud to be able to represent Japanese culture at the most prestigious festival in the U.S. We have prepared a special performance that transcends language barriers and is exclusive to Coachella. We will make sure to have the most fun as a representative of Japan’s youth scene!”