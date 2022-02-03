A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has always been somewhat of a maverick in the hip-hop game. When his album Hoodie SZN reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 while setting a record low for physical sales, he smartly spun the news with a progressive outlook that appears prescient in hindsight. Meanwhile, in an interview with Uproxx that year, A Boogie shared a number of surprising observations pointing to his willingness to defy expectations as a rapper and a businessman.

His latest future-thinking move will likewise undoubtedly raise some eyebrows, but if it pans out, he could look like a genius in a few years’ time. Hopping aboard the burgeoning blockchain movement, he declared he was hitching his wagon completely to cryptocurrency. “Only accepting Ethereum for shows now for those who been trying to book me,” he tweeted, informing anyone looking to put him on an event bill to invest in an online wallet. Technically, Ethereum is the name of the blockchain, while Ether (ETH) is the designation for its currency, but the point stands.

But while A Boogie is possibly the first rapper to limit his income in this particular way, he’s far from the first to invest in blockchain. That NFT craze you’ve been reading so much about is actually based on the technology, with everyone from Eminem to Steve Aoki joining the train (although Kanye remains skepticaldrawbacks to go with the benefits, but if A Boogie can navigate the potential pitfalls, his decision could prove lucrative in the long run.