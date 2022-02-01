Kanye West Requests You ‘Do Not Ask Me To Do A F*cking NFT’

Some in the music world are getting deep into NFTs, like Kyle, Nas, and Eminem. When it comes to Ye (aka Kanye West), though, it looks like he’s staying away from non-fungible tokens and would like people to stop asking him about them. That said, he doesn’t seem completely closed off to delving into NFTs some day.

On Instagram last night, Ye shared a photo of a handwritten message that reads, “My focus is on building real products in the real world. Real food, real clothes, real shelter. Do not ask me to do a f*cking NFT. Ye. Ask me later.” He reiterated his point in the post’s caption, writing, “STOP ASKING ME TO DO NFT’s I’M NOT FINNA CO-SIGN … FOR NOW I’M NOT ON THAT WAVE I MAKE MUSIC AND PRODUCTS IN THE REAL WORLD.”

Some notable folks took to the comments to share their thoughts. Wacka Flocka Flame commented, “It’s not a wave Ye.” Rapsody also dropped some diamond emojis and added, “Solid!” Keri Hilson wrote, “MOOOOOD! but… ‘ask me later’ [laughing emoji].” The NFL’s Dez Bryant also chimed in, “This message alone let’s me know he don’t understand the full capabilities of an NFT….”

Meanwhile, Ye has kept busy lately, as he’s been doing things like getting in the studio with Marilyn Manson, spending time with Julia Fox, and getting rid of a tank he had laying around.