Two weeks ago, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie released his third album, Artist 2.0. The album arrived on the fourth anniversary of his breakout mixtape, which was simply entitled Artist. Featuring Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Gunna, and more, the album would secure the No. 2 spot on the Billboard album’s chart, selling 111,000 in its first week.

A Boogie’s aiming for a successful second week, so he brought his talents to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he performed a fan-favorite off Artist 2.0: “Me And My Guitar.” He was joined on guitar by HER, who added some extra life to their performance. Donning dark shades, A Boogie performed an emotional rendition of the track into his autotuned mic. The performance concluded with an impressive run from the Grammy-winning singer.

His appearance on the late-night talk show was the second time A Boogie gave a live rendition of the Artist 2.0 track. The first time came earlier this week as part of Genius’ Open Mic series.

You can watch their late-night performance in the video above.

Artist 2.0 is out now.

