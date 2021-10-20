New York’s A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Capella Grey link up to offer some encouraging words in their new video for “Bestie,” the latest single released from the upcoming Culture Jam project curated by NBA star Kawhi Leonard. The video pretty prominently features basketball as well, focusing on its lead’s efforts to improve on-court, then following her as Capella picks her up from the park for a ride home and as she invites A Boogie over for a romantic date by the piano.

The first volume of the project, Culture Jam Vol. 1, is due this Friday, October 22, after months of hype from Kawhi and his Culture Jam crew. The NBA player described his effort to combine his two loves, music and basketball, as “something that could uplift our community.” To that end he told reporters during a May presser, “A portion of each stream is gonna go to the Mamba & Mambacita [Sports] Foundation.”

Kawhi is working on a music project with NBA Youngboy and Rod Wave He says part of the proceeds will go to the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation (via @BallySportWest)pic.twitter.com/84sLMjaz0R — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 5, 2021

Kawhi previously shared a pair of tracks from the project: “Everything Different” by Rod Wave and YoungBoy Never Broke Again and “Waves” by Gunna and Polo G. In addition the project will feature other standouts like Lil Uzi Vert, NLE Choppa, Ty Dolla Sign, Wale, and Yung Bleu. The inaugural Culture Jam Sports And Music Festival is planned for November 21 at The Shrine in Los Angles featuring performances from Bluebucksclan, Cordae, and others. It will also stream live on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel.

Watch A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Capella Grey’s “Bestie” video above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.