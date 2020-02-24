Justin Bieber Tops The ‘Billboard’ Albums Chart For A Seventh Time With ‘Changes’

Justin Bieber has spent the last handful of years dealing with personal struggles, which may explain the gap between Purpose, his last album, and Changes, which dropped this past Valentine’s Day. The album documents, well, the changes that have occurred since his last record, and despite all the things that have happened to him, one thing has remained the same: his success in the albums charts.

For the seventh time in his career, Bieber finds himself atop the Billboard albums chart. Changes sold a total of 231,000 units, which stands as the third-highest first-week performance in 2020, behind Eminem’s Music To Be Murdered By. That sold 279,000 units, while the bronze goes to Halsey’s Manic, with 239,000 units. With Changes, Bieber became the youngest artist ever to score seven No. 1 albums — a record previously held by Elvis Presley.

Looking at the rest of the Billboard albums chart’s top five, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s third album, Artist 2.0, debuted at No. 2 with a total of 111,000 units sold. Behind A Boogie is Tame Impala, with The Slow Rush, which sold 110,000 units, making it his highest-charting album ever. Roddy Ricch and his debut album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, pulled in a total of 70,000 units this week, debuting at No. 4. And rounding out the top five is the six-member Korean group Monsta X and their first all-English album All About Luv, which logged a total of 52,000 units sold.

[via Billboard]