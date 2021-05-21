A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is known for his ability to deliver tracks that are perfect for the club as well as efforts that are softer and a bit more intimate. Thanks to some help from Lil Durk, A Boogie arrives with another example of the latter with his new track, “24 Hours.” The melodic effort finds the two rappers pleading to see their lovers for 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The brief moments they normally share together are not enough to satisfy their cravings as their constant presence is the only thing that will keep the pair happy.

The new song is the latest in a string of releases from A Boogie after he stayed fairly quiet following the release of his last album, Artist 2.0 in 2020. Last week he teamed up with Rowdy Rebel for a cross-borough connection on their “9 Bridge” collaboration. In addition that, he also remixed Mooski’s viral track, “Track Star,” for fans to enjoy. As for Lil Durk, the Chicago rapper is readying Voice Of The Heroes, his joint project with Lil Baby, for a release in the coming weeks.

While it’s been a while since the two rappers last collaborated, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie And Lil Durk could both be found on DJ Khaled’s latest album, Khaled Khaled. The former appeared on “This Is My Year” with Big Sean, Puff Daddy, and Rick Ross while the latter starred with Lil Baby on “Every Chance I Get.”

You can press play on “24 Hours” in the video above.

