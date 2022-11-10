After pushing back his upcoming album, Me Vs. Myself — to the dismay of many of his fans — A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has made an effort to make amends by returning to his roots with an intimate performance at the Apollo Theater in New York City.

The New York rapper announced via Instagram Thursday morning, hinting that this affair will be a night to remember.

“New York…This is going to be special,” he wrote with a black heart emoji. “Tickets on sale tomorrow 10am.”

After a series of album delays, beginning with Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss getting pushed from October 28 to November 4 (due to Drake’s longtime producer and collaborator Noah “40” Shebib getting COVID), the “Swervin” rapper didn’t want to compete and ultimately decided it was best to push his upcoming project back to December 9.

The rapper again took to social media to share the news with his fans, writing, “Sorry, but [the] album dropping in December now, Drake was dropping the same day and I’m not with that.”

A BOOGIE REALLY POSTPONED HIS ALBUM CAUSE DRAKE IS DROPPING LMAOOOOO pic.twitter.com/KuiX0Jy0RW — Jah Talks Music (@JahTalksMusic) October 31, 2022

A Boogie is definitely in album mode — along with the performance at the Apollo, the rapper recently released his latest single, “B.R.O. (Better Ride Out)” featuring Roddy Ricch, this past October.

Me Vs. Myself is out 12/9 via Atlantic Records. Pre-save it here.

