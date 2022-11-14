A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie may have pushed back his new album, Me Vs. Myself, to avoid clashing with Drake and 21 Savage last week, but that hasn’t affected the rollout very much. Today, he announced the dates for the tour supporting the album, which begins February 7 in Denver, Colorado, and runs through March 24 in London.

The tour will follow the Bronx rapper’s upcoming show at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, which sold out within hours of going on sale. (Incidentally, Drake also has an Apollo show planned, which makes me wonder if they have the same booking agent or what.) The Apollo show will take place just before the release of Me Vs. Myself on December 6 (the album drops on December 9). Features on the album include Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch, and H.E.R., along with a few surprise guests.

You can see the full dates for the Me Vs. Myself tour below. Additional dates are to be announced.

2/7 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

2/9 – Coralville, IA @ Xtreme Arena

2/10 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

2/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

2/14- Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

2/15 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

2/17 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

2/19 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

2/21 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

2/23 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

2/25 – Washington, DC @ Echostage

3/3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Liacouras Center

3/22 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

3/23 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Academy

3/24 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.