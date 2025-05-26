All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Burna Boy team with Travis Scott and Reneé Rapp launch a fiery new era. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Burna Boy — “TaTaTa” Feat. Travis Scott New Burna Boy is coming as the Nigerian star announced the album No Sign Of Weakness last week. He got some help to kick off the new era from Travis Scott, who contributes to the bouncy single “TaTaTa.” Karol G — “Latina Foreva” If you want to know more about Karol G, she has a documentary coming this year. If you want to hear and see more, she shared a video for “Latina Foreva” last week, which sees her bring skin-bearing looks to snowy terrains.

Reneé Rapp — “Leave Me Alone” Rapp is ready to rock: Last week, she announced a new album called Bite Me and shared the single “Leave Me Alone,” a radio-ready shot of grunge-pop fun. Chris Stapleton — “Bad As I Used To Be” The soundtrack for the F1 movie is stacked: It features songs from Ed Sheeran, Don Toliver, Tate McRae, Rosé, Roddy Ricch, Burna Boy, Raye, and the latest release, the Chris Stapleton blues-rocker “Bad As I Used To Be.”

Wednesday — “Elderberry Wine” After a 2024 focusing on his solo output, MJ Lenderman is back with his Wednesday bandmates as the group (hopefully) launches a new era. Last week, they unveiled “Elderberry Wine,” a soothing alt-country number that represents their first new music since 2023. Turnstile — “Look Out For Me” You never know quite what you’re going to get with Turnstile, as evidenced by last week’s “Look Out For Me.” The song starts in their typical aggressive lane, but for the second half, it shifts into a sort of ambient electronic post-rock lane.

YG — “Hollywood” Feat. Shoreline Mafia Shoreline Mafia is back and YG didn’t waste any time getting in the studio with them: YG’s “Hollywood” features the duo (and the video has a Ty Dolla Sign cameo). Benson Boone — “Momma Song” Boone has a lot to be thankful for as he has ascended to stardom over the past year or so, and at the top of that list is his mother. He gave her a touching tribute last week with the moving ballad “Momma Song,” which comes with an equally moving video.