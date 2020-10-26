The Alchemist has a roster of artists with whom he regularly collaborates, and among them is Action Bronson. The Alchemist put out a new project today, The Food Villain, so naturally, Bronson put his stamp on it.

The rapper actually appears all over the project, which is experimental in its structure and contains a lot of musical sketches as opposed to traditional verse-chorus-verse-chorus songs. While Bronson’s voice can be heard through the full 24-minute project, he got a feature credit on “I Hate Everything,” and he kicks off his verse, “Been around the world, I’m not impressed / I’ve been around the world, I’m not impressed

Three Michelin stars, I’m not impressed / I hate everything / I’m the food villain.”

The project as a whole got a shout-out from Eminem, who shared it on Twitter and wrote, “My concert DJ and cohort @Alchemist just dropped his new project The Food Villain – hit up ALC Records to pick it up!”

My concert DJ and cohort @Alchemist just dropped his new project The Food Villain – hit up ALC Records to pick it up! https://t.co/pmG6V7JyTh pic.twitter.com/RCSLZLIKIL — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) October 25, 2020

This is just the latest from what has been a productive year for the producer. Aside from his own album A Doctor, A Painter & An Alchemist Walk Into A Bar, he also dropped collaborative projects with Boldy James (The Price Of Tea In China), Conway The Machine (Lulu), and Freddie Gibbs (Alfredo).

Listen to “I Hate Everything” above and stream The Food Villain in full below.