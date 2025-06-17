In a recent Therapuss interview, Addison Rae revealed she has plans to tour in support of her new album Addison, adding, “I do really like performing. I don’t know, I think I was always wanting to perform, just in life, I think it’s always been so fun to me to be on stage and convey some sort of feeling to people. I grew up competitively dancing, so…”

At the time, she was hesitant to confirm her tour, but now it’s official: Today (June 17), Rae announced The Addison Tour. The trek runs from August to November and includes dates in North America, Europe, and Australia.

Ticket pre-sales start June 18 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general on-sale beginning June 20 at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available on Rae’s website.

Find the list of tour dates below.