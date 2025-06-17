In a recent Therapuss interview, Addison Rae revealed she has plans to tour in support of her new album Addison, adding, “I do really like performing. I don’t know, I think I was always wanting to perform, just in life, I think it’s always been so fun to me to be on stage and convey some sort of feeling to people. I grew up competitively dancing, so…”
At the time, she was hesitant to confirm her tour, but now it’s official: Today (June 17), Rae announced The Addison Tour. The trek runs from August to November and includes dates in North America, Europe, and Australia.
Ticket pre-sales start June 18 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general on-sale beginning June 20 at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available on Rae’s website.
Find the list of tour dates below.
Addison Rae’s 2025 Tour Dates: The Addison Tour
08/26 — Dublin, Ireland @ National Stadium
08/28 — Manchester, England @ Manchester Academy
08/30 — London, England @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
09/02 — Paris, France @ L’Olympia
09/04 — Brussels, Belgium @ Cirque Royal
09/05 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg
09/07 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Eats Music Hall
09/08 — Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall
09/22 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live
09/25 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
09/27 — Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle
09/28 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
09/30 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/01 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
10/05 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
10/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
10/08 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel
10/10 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
10/13 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
10/16 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
10/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
11/11 — Melbourne, Australia @ Forum
11/14 — Brisbane, Australia @ The Fortitude Music Hall
11/17 — Sydney, Australia @ Enmore Theatre