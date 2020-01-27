Aerosmith Rocks Out With Run-DMC For A Roaring Grammys Performance Of ‘Walk This Way’

Aerosmith threw it back to 1993 for their Grammys performance, ripping through a vintage interpretation of their hit from that year, “Livin’ On The Edge,” before being joined onstage by Run-DMC to go back even further for a roaring rendition of “Walk The Way.” Watch their rocking, rolling performance below.

Although Run-DMC was only ever nominated for one Grammy Award (their 1985 album, Raising Hell, which was nominated for Best R&B Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal because the Grammys hadn’t yet instituted rap-specific awards), their iconic collaboration with Aerosmith was inducted in the Grammy Hall Of Fame in 2014. The trio was also awarded a Lifetime Achievement award for their contributions to popularizing rap music over the course of their 30-year career.

Meanwhile, Aerosmith, whose 1975 version of “Walk This Way” was sampled by Run-DMC in 1986, eventually becoming more popular than the original, is being honored as the MusiCares Person of the Year. Steven Tyler and co. have made “considerable philanthropic efforts over five decades” and have had an “undeniable impact on American music history.” They previously won four Grammys all for Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal: for “Janie’s Got A Gun” in 1991, for “Livin’ On The Edge” in 1994, for “Crazy” in 1995, and for “Pink” in 1999.

Watch Aerosmith and Run-DMC rock out above and check out the full list of Grammy winners here.

