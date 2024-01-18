Megan Thee Stallion loves anime. This is a well-known fact. Her cosplay photos were what helped put her on rap fans’ radars back in 2019, her biggest hit, “Savage,” had an anime-themed music video, she’s participated in marketing campaigns in costume, and she’s even performed as Japanese icon Sailor Moon in Japan.

The thing is, anime loves her back. In addition to getting shout-outs from the people who make, translate, and perform in anime over the years, she’s recently been granted the honor of presenting at this year’s Crunchyroll Anime Awards. (As a second-gen weeb, I am astronished that I did not know such a thing has existed for the past seven years, and kind of proud that it does.)

Meg was announced as a presenter along with Japanese pop star LiSA (not to be confused with the K-pop star of the same name), Ms. Marvel herself, Iman Vellani, drag entertainer Aquaria, and popular TikTok star Lena Lemon, among others. The show will be held on March 2 at the Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa in Tokyo. In the press release, Megan gushed, “Watching anime is one of my favorite things to do! I love cosplaying all of my favorite characters, I love the storytelling, and I love getting inspiration from the different anime art styles! I’m really excited for the opportunity to attend and present an award at this year’s Crunchyroll Anime Awards. I’m looking forward to traveling to Tokyo and joining my fellow anime lovers as we celebrate and honor the best anime creators and shows in the world.”

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.